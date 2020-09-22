A competition for young nature writers

My Wildlife, a free-to-enter competition, is looking for writing by young people on the theme of nature. There are two age categories: 8-10 and 11-16 years.
Writing can be in almost any form, including descriptive pieces, short stories, personal reflections, letters, journalism, diaries and accounts - fact or fiction. The organisers are not looking for poetry or plays.
Mike Pringle, director of the Richard Jefferies Museum at Swindon, is one of the organisers of the competition.
He told the Swindon Advertiser:
"When the Covid-19 crisis struck, many of us realised just how precious nature – the great outdoors – is and how much it can do for our wellbeing.
"Our learning officer suggested that maybe we should let young people tell us what they think of it, and the competition was born."
You can find full details of the competition, which closes on Friday 27 November, on the Richard Jefferies Museum website.
No comments:
Post a comment