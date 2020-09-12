I walked the last hundred yards of the River Jordan today, from its confluence with the Welland back to the Kettering Road bridge.
With the railway on an embankment above me on one side and trees almost meeting overhead, I felt as though I was walking a long-abandoned canal, albeit one that it might be possible to restore to navigation.
But then this almost certainly is an artificial cut. The Jordan used to wander through Little Bowden, passing the church and looping around the village green.
At some point, and it may have been when the railway came, it was diverted, and after the war some an ugly concrete channel was provided for it further upstream.
So much like a canal does this stretch feel that it was a surprise when the towpath did not continue under the Kettering Road bridge.
No comments:
Post a comment