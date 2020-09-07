Stolen narrow boat retrieved after low-speed chase

From the Leicester Mercury:
A stolen narrow boat was boarded by officers after possibly the slowest police chase ever encountered.
The tension, for police and suspects alike, must have been unbearable as the 13-mile 'pursuit' unfolded earlier today on the Grand Union Canal.
It ended up being a cross-county border affair - at speeds of up to 4mph - as officers with Leicestershire's Harborough Police teamed up with Northamptonshire colleagues to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
The photo above shows North Kilworth in Leicestershire, where the boat was stolen. Contrary to the hope expressed by one of my Twitter followers, the police did not give chase in a pedalo.
