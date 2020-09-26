Saturday, September 26, 2020

Lord Bonkers' Diary: The little inmates hung upon my every word

Our second day at Bonkers Hall finds the old boy in reflective mood.

Tuesday

Still, I suppose it is good that we now have a leader. I recall a visit I paid some weeks ago to my own Home for Well-Behaved Orphans. The little inmates hung upon my every word as I told them tales of how life used to be. I spoke of a distant time when one was free to meet one’s friends and neighbours as one wished and our thoughts were not dominated by just one subject. 

"I wish it could be like that again!" exclaims one little girl. "Never mind, my dear," I say, patting her arm, "the Liberal Democrat leadership election can’t last for ever."

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

