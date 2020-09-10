Dismal turnout in Green Party leadership election

The Green Party’s co-leadership team has been re-elected following a vote of members.
Jonathan Bartley and Siân Berry were re-elected with 49% of the first preference votes. Rosi Sexton received 27% of first preference votes, while Shahrar Ali received 24% of first preferences.
A total of 7,503 ballots were across all the internal elections, giving a turnout of 16%, according to the party. There are nearly 48,000 members of the Green Party of England and Wales.
Turnout for the leadership – at around 14% – was the lowest since Natalie Bennett was elected unopposed in 2014.
I'm not gloating: the turnout in the recent Liberal Democrat leadership election was only 57.6 per cent. But this is dispiriting news for the Greens and for anti-Conservative politics in Britain more generally.
No comments:
Post a comment