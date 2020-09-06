Six of the Best 957

James Rebanks on how to save British farming and the countryside.
David Graeber died a few days ago. Read him on the phenomenon of bullshit jobs.
James Robert Wood praises T.H. White's studies of the 18th century - and there's a mention for Shropshire's Mad Jack Mytton.
"I’m old-fashioned enough to think that for something to count as a cult, it should be dark, subterranean and bound up with sacred mysteries. On that definition, Penda’s Fen (1974) may be the only authentic cult TV I’ve come across." Robert Hanks celebrates David Rudkin's television play.
"He was a lovely man, a consummate professional and treated us as equals when clearly we were not. I consider myself very lucky to have played that day and witnessed a magnificent all round appearance both on and off the field." Stan Heaton pays tribute to the England cricketer David Capel.
