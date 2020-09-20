Dickens, T.H. White and Susan Hill

Clinical Psychology Forum I answered a few questions about my taste in books for its Books R Us feature.
The book you most often recommend
When I tell people they should read Dickens, which is often, it is Great Expectations I recommend. It is of manageable length, extremely good and contains all the Dickensian themes you could wish for.
The book you should have read but didn't get round to
It’s a long list - as, more shamingly, is the list of books I have started but not persevered with - but at the top is War and Peace.
The book you wish you had written
Ultimately, of course, it’s just Cinderella for boys, but I admire T.H. White’s The Sword in the Stone inordinately. It is funny and sad, wise and silly, steeped in history and turns anachronism into an art form.
The book you wish hadn't been written
Wishing books hadn’t been written is not so far from wanting to burn them, so let’s talk about books I wish I hadn’t read. Susan Hill’s Simon Serrailler crime novels are a recent example. I tried one and found I was supposed to care more about the careers of the detective’s extended middle-class family than I was about the fate of the abducted child. What really shocked me was the disregard of the rules of the genre. I tried another to see if it was better. It wasn’t.
The funniest book you know
The older I get, the more I appreciate wit employed in writing with a serious purpose. Paradoxically, setting out to be funny for the sake of it feels cold blooded. So let me choose a young man’s book: Decline and Fall by Evelyn Waugh.
