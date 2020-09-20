The Kinks: You Really Got Me

Released in August 1964, this may well be the most influential British single as its power chords were later to influence both heavy metal and punk rock.
But then there is something very punk about You Really Got Me's genesis: its novel distorted guitar sound was achieved by taking a razor blade to Dave Davies' amplifier. Characteristically, he and his brother Ray cannot agree on whose idea this was.
Some believe that Jimmy Page played the guitar solo here, but both he and Dave Davies deny this.
Kara Jayne writes:
It’s been argued that perhaps the persistent Jimmy Page rumour was fostered by the established British rhythm and blues community that simply couldn’t fathom that an upstart band of teenagers could produce such a powerful and influential guitar track, seemingly out of nowhere.
