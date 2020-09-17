Thursday, September 17, 2020

Market Harborough has a Poets Estate too

He walked down Coleridge Close, turned right into Tennyson Avenue, then left into Wordsworth Drive, and down the snicket into Station Road.

It isn't only Reginald Perrin's Climthorpe that has a Poets Estate. Today I explored one of the many parts of Market Harborough that didn't used to be there and came across this collection of roads.



Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

2 comments:

Phil Banting said...

When delivering at the Crewe by-election I found myself on a similar estate where all the roads were named after writers. I was delighted to discover that G. K. Chesterton's famous telegram to his wife - "Am at Crewe station. Where should I be?" - was commemorated in the name of Chesterton Drive

17 September, 2020 23:07
Jonathan Calder said...

Funnily enough, they tell the same story about "Am in Market Harborough..."

17 September, 2020 23:28

Post a comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)