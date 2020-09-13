Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band: One of My Kind

One of My Kind, explains AllMusic, was:
A casual documentary chronicling the formation of Conor Oberst's Mystic Valley Band during the early days of 2008 and their subsequent tour, One of My Kind appeared as a free download in 2009 and then a re-edit was packaged for an official release in 2012, accompanied by a soundtrack of the same name.
Considering how raggedness is part of the band's appeal, this collection comprised of B-sides, tour-only EPs, re-recordings, and outtakes from the band's two albums emphasizes that ramshackle charm.
This is the title track from that soundtrack.
There's more from Conor Oberst and the various bands he has been part of on his own website.
