Download the new Liberator free of charge to read what's really going on in the Lib Dems

The magazine always carries a wide range of articles, but I usually turn first to Radical Bulletin, which has news about the Liberal Democrats that you will not find anywhere else.
This time, for instance, you can learn who funded the two leadership candidates' campaigns, what went wrong with the selection of the party's London mayoral candidate and how our internal disciplinary mechanism is being choked with minor complaints.
In case that all sounds good too be true, tomorrow I shall start posting Lord Bonkers' Diary from the new Liberator.
