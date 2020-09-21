Christmas 1959 in Nottingham

It's 1959 and, says the blurb on the British Film Institute site, Beryl Reid is on at the Theatre Royal in Nottingham, a trolley bus passes the Palais de Danse and the Christmas tree is present and correct in Old Market Square.
Most intriguing of all are the Nottingham characters posing for the camera at the start of this amateur reel shot by local filmmaker F. Pole. A forgotten fragment of 1950s life preserved for posterity.
Click on the image above to view this film on the BFI site.
1 comment:
H'mm. The BFI say 1958 and 1959 in different places. Any way, no sign of Arthur Seaton -presumably grafting over a spindle lathe at the cycle factory. getting ready for Saturday night and a lie in on Sunday morning. But I wonder if the mum in the opening picture could be Brenda or Winnie, and whether the younger flirty one could be Doreen. The book was published in 1958 an' all.
