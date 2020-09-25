Welsh LIb Dems back reopening of Aberystwyth to Carmarthen line

Reopening the Aberystwyth-Carmarthen railway would cost significantly less than thought, a report by campaign group Traws Link Cymru has claimed.
They claim that the cost of reopening the Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway could be reduced to around £620 million, 20% less than the Wesh Government’s £775m price tag.
The report, entitled A Strategic Rail Corridor for west Wales comes two years after the Welsh Government published their own feasibility study.
It found that 97 per cent of the original trackbed was clear and that reopening was a realistic prospect.
And on Twitter Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats says:
Restoring the Aberystwyth-Carmarthen line would breathe new life into communities along the west coast and better connect Wales.— Jane Dodds 🏴🔶 (@DoddsJane) September 24, 2020
The @WelshLibDems have long supported reopening this line if feasible - which these reduced costs show it can be.https://t.co/w3xZlWdHNW
