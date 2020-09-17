Responsible Child is back on the BBC iPlayer

The Liberal Democrat peer Navnit Dholakia has long been campaigning to raise the age of criminal responsibility in Britain. It is currently 10, which is low by international standards.
Before a general election was called for last December, Lord Dholakia had succeeded in taking a bill through the Lords to raise the age to 12.
This debate was dramatised in the play Responsible Child, which received a BAFTA nomination for the best single television drama of 2019.
Responsible Child has reappeared on the BBC iPlayer, where it will be available for at least the next year.
