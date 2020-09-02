John Snow - my first cricketing hero

John Snow was my first cricketing hero. He played for Sussex, an affection for whose cricket team is about the only thing my father left me, and he was good enough to win series for England abroad.
Here you can see his two best test performances: 7/49 against the West Indies at Sabina Park on the 1967/8 tour of the West Indies (the first England tour I was aware of as a small boy) and a match-winning 7/40 at Sydney on the 1970/1 Ashes tour.
A couple of things strike the modern viewer. First, Snow is quick - quicker than most modern-day England seamers. Second, fielding standards have risen hugely in the last 50 years, yet at Sydney his fellow fast bowlers Peter Lever and Bob Willis are throwing themselves about to take close catches.
Snow, always a controversial figure. was left out by England throughout the 1973 and 1974 seasons because the authorities saw him as a troublemaker.
As I was 13 and 14 at the time, that period seemed to last half a lifetime. I blamed Mike Denness, the England captain, for his omission, but later learnt that it was the doing of Alec Bedser, chairman of the selectors and professional misery.
Then in 1975 he was recalled and I paid on the gate at Edgbaston to see him open the bowling against Australia.
I came across a good recent article on Snow to share with you just now. Then I noticed the author's surname and realised, what with that and his being interested in Sussex cricket, he is probably a grandson of my first literary hero Malcolm Saville.
If only I could stay alive lone enough and make enough trivial connections, I think I should understand the universe.
