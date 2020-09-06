Sunday, September 06, 2020

The Cairo Gang: Take Your Time


Take Your Time is a track from The Cairo Gang's 2013 LP Tiny Rebels.

KUTX said of it at the time:
One listen, and you might think that you were listening to a long, lost outtake from The Byrds’ Fifth Dimension. About halfway through the tune, the gentle, folky psychedelia yields to hallucinogenic, snaking, Eastern-flavored guitar lines before circling back. Kelly expertly guides the organized chaos in the back-half as the action starts to rise once again, and when the song ends it’s a beautiful release.

'Kelly' is the band's leader Emmett Kelly

