The Cairo Gang: Take Your Time

Take Your Time is a track from The Cairo Gang's 2013 LP Tiny Rebels.
KUTX said of it at the time:
One listen, and you might think that you were listening to a long, lost outtake from The Byrds’ Fifth Dimension. About halfway through the tune, the gentle, folky psychedelia yields to hallucinogenic, snaking, Eastern-flavored guitar lines before circling back. Kelly expertly guides the organized chaos in the back-half as the action starts to rise once again, and when the song ends it’s a beautiful release.
'Kelly' is the band's leader Emmett Kelly.
