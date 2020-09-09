A welcome to The Generous Society

This is not an exhaustive list of policies. It is about defining the country liberals want to live in – the ‘good life’ and what it might look like for each individual. It is time to give everyone the best possible chance to live that life, taking away barriers to freedom, and providing support where it is most needed.
A welcome development today has been the publication of The Generous Society, which has been written by Tom King in consultation with a group including David Howarth and Julian Huppert.
It is welcome because for years the Liberal Democrats have struggled to rise above the minutiae of policy and articulate what it is that they are about.
The emphasis on human flourishing in The Generous Society gets close to the heart of that. We should talk about it more in future.
You can read The Generous Society on its own website.
No comments:
Post a comment