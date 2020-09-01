Six of the Best 956

Oz Katerji argues that Jeremy Corbyn’s blunders over the Salisbury poisonings were central to his polling collapse.
"Cults, extremist political or religious ideologies and closed communities of all kinds draw their strength and their toxic influence by drawing people into an unhealthy relationship with leaders." Stephen Parsons looks at the mentality that lies behind recent scandals in the Church of England.
The New York Review of Books has an audio recording of a 2013 conference celebrating the work of the philosophers Isaiah Berlin, Stuart Hampshire and Bernard Williams.
A new archaeological dig began today at Shrewsbury Castle. Nigel Baker discusses what it may find, from pre-Conquest chapel.to Thomas Telford's landscaping.
Luc Roeg discusses his father Nic's 1971 film Walkabout, which he appeared in as a small boy.
