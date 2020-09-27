Six of the Best 962

George Smid, Lisa Brewin and Andrew Brown discuss the damage Brexit will do to farming in the East Midlands.
Hua Hsu asks how we can pay for creativity in the digital age.
"One business in particular arrived with a van to remove all their equipment on a Saturday, only to find they couldn't park outside due to the closure. They were so astonished to see the footfall that they reversed this decision which in itself has saved nearly 20 jobs." Frankie Adkins reports on the success of a pedestrianisation scheme.
Josh Jones introduces us to the CIA's Simple Sabotage Field Manual, which offers a timeless guide to subverting any organisation with purposeful stupidity.
The writer of the pilot episode of The Simpsons was then excluded from the writers' room for being a woman, reports Clarisse Loughrey.
