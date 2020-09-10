The whole of Waking the Dead is on the BBC iPlayer

Perhaps because I have fond memories of watching Trevor Eve in Shoestring, I liked Waking the Dead. And the good news is that for the time being at least every episode of it is on the BBC iPlayer.
Watching them now I find that the first part of each introduces us to an intriguing mystery reawakened by the discovery of a body, while the second spins off incoherently in all directions while Eve shouts at people.
But I am glad they are there and you do find serous actors like David Hemmings and James Fox turning up in the cast.
