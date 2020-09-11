Tommy Kearins on the making of The Maggie

I have written before about the 'Ealing Apocrypha' - the comic films the studio produced that have been forgotten, like The Magnet and Barnacle Bill.
The best of these is Alexander Mackendrick's The Maggie from 1954, which is like a less sentimental version of Local Hero. An American businessman makes the mistake of entrusting his furniture to the skipper of an ageing steam vessel for delivery to his holiday home in the Hebrides and never looks like getting it back.
Among the crew was Dougie, a boy, played by Tommy Kearins. Here he gives his memories of the making of the film.
