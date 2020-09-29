Lord Bonkers' Diary: The occasional bulk order from a gang of armed robbers

Friday
It's an ill wind that blows no good, as the proverb runs, and we have seen the truth of that saw here in recent months. For years the Ladies’ Mask Sewing Circle has met every week in St Asquith’s church hall to make facial coverings for shy people. There has never been much profit in it: indeed, if it were not for the occasional bulk order from a gang of armed robbers. I doubt they would have been able to keep going.
Then came this wretched virus and suddenly they could not sell enough of the things. I even scoured the Hall for spare material on their behalf and was able to come up with two gross of T-shirts left over from an old Liberal Party general election campaign. Which is why you will see many people walking around Rutland in masks bearing the slogan ‘One more heave’.
