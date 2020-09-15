The Conservative Party is following the doomed path of all revolutionaries

I am now a “LibDem nutter”. Apparently for backing a Treaty that Boris Johnson recommended to the British people only nine months ago. I need another beer... https://t.co/qKSd9X3Le8— Tim Montgomerie 🇬🇧 (@montie) September 15, 2020
Four years ago, after a meeting of Corbyn supporters had booed the name of Sadiq Khan, I wrote a post saying Corbyn's revolution was following the logic of all revolutions.
In it I quoted the philosopher and broadcaster Bryan Magee:
As you can see from the tweet above, the same thing is now happening to the Conservatives.
Tim Montgomerie, as editor of Conservative Home and chief of staff of Iain Duncan Smith, was at the forefront of the revolution that saw the Conservative Party stop being Conservative and instead become an alliance between the forces of global capital and terminally aggrieved voters.
But that will not save him. It's off to the tumbrils in the morning.
1 comment:
Yes,We win the revolution.Where do we go from hear?Wheedle out those amongst us who do not agree with us.The Nazis did that (Hitler killed Rohm his right hand man. Fascists got rid of them also.Where did that get the countries in the end? We are entering dangerous country.No laughing matter)
