Thursday, September 01, 2022

A brief history of Market Harborough's cinemas


This nicely presented history of the Ritz, Market Harborough, and the town's other two cinemas appeared on YouTube today (h/t @solarpilchard).

On a personal note:
  • I saw both Jaws and Monty Python and the Holy Grail at the Ritz.
  • I remember the rather exotic remains of the Oriental, but the site of the County had already been cleared when I moved to Harborough.
  • At 5.42 there is a photo credit to Dave Alex Riddett. He is the older brother of one of my schoolfriends and has been director of photography on all the classic Aardman films.
