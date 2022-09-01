A brief history of Market Harborough's cinemas

This nicely presented history of the Ritz, Market Harborough, and the town's other two cinemas appeared on YouTube today (h/t @solarpilchard).
On a personal note:
- I saw both Jaws and Monty Python and the Holy Grail at the Ritz.
- I remember the rather exotic remains of the Oriental, but the site of the County had already been cleared when I moved to Harborough.
- At 5.42 there is a photo credit to Dave Alex Riddett. He is the older brother of one of my schoolfriends and has been director of photography on all the classic Aardman films.
