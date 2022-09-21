Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Sir Percy Alleline is a fine upstanding fellow"

As I explained recently, those letters from Paddy have their origin in The Goat Hotel, Llanfair Caereinion.
Wednesday
Yes, I miss Paddy Ashdown. I miss his correspondence – those envelopes marked ‘Top Secret: Burn Before Reading’ that arrived by every post – and I miss his company. Despite Ashdown’s best efforts, I never could quite get my head around ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.’ “What exactly was Toby Esterhase up to?” I would ask him, and “So did old Smiley do right by Ricki Tarr in the end?”
Now Paddy is gone there is no one in the party to explain this to me. I tried asking Ming Campbell the other day, but he just told me Sir Percy Alleline was a fine upstanding fellow and that he wouldn’t listen to a word against him.
No comments:
Post a Comment