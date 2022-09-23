Lord Bonkers' Diary: These "Rutland Water Truthers"

Ichthyosaur: Huge fossilised ‘sea dragon’ found in Rutland reservoir, which is more proof of the existence of a monster than they've ever found at Loch Ness.
He wasn't happy about that "reservoir" though.
I don’t know about you, but I’ve heard nothing from the ‘There’s No Monster Brigade’ since the skeleton of an ichthyosaur – otherwise known as a ‘sea dragon’! – was found on the shores of Rutland Water.
What I do read are claims that this great lake is man-made and dates from no earlier than the 1970s. Can you believe it? These ‘Rutland Water Truthers’ must get together on their Facebooks and the TikTok to egg each other on. I trust the authorities are keeping a close eye on them.
