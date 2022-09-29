If you want an informed guide to the controversy, I recommend an edition of Perpetual Chess Podcast. One of the contributors, the Scottish grandmaster and philosopher Jonathan Rowson, quotes this German fable as a warning:
A man whose axe was missing suspected his neighbours son. The boy walked like a thief, looked like a thief and talked like a thief.
But the man found his axe while he was digging in the valley, and the next time he saw his neighbour's son, the boy walked, looked and spoke like any other child.
