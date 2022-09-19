"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, September 19, 2022
The Kinks: Waterloo Sunset
Music for a Queen's funeral.
Waterloo Sunset is very English (if not British), feels elegiac given the redevelopment of London in recent years and has a claim to be the best popular song written during her reign.
