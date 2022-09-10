This month's Liberal Democrat Conference has been cancelled

The Liberal Democrat Conference, which was to have taken place in Brighton from 17 to 20 September, has been cancelled.
Though I believe too many events are being cancelled, from the last night of the Proms to junior football, the party had no choice. Because the date of the Queen's funeral, Monday 19 September, falls in the middle of the conference.
Mark Pack sets out the different options the party considered and the reasons for choosing this oneL
Cancelling our Conference and postponing debates until Spring
With a heavy heart, we think this is the least bad option. It means that most of our members can recoup at least some of their costs, and does not ask people to spend even more money than they have already.
We are reviewing options around the Spring Conference in order to allow more items on the agenda and ensure that crucial debates can be considered properly and democratically.
