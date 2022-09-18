The Queen at Lubenham Church in 1956

Here is the Queen, with the young Prince Charles and Princess Anne, in the churchyard of All Saints Church, Lubenham, a village a couple of miles west of Market Harborough, in 1956.
With them is Lt-Col. Philips from Thorpe Lubenham Hall, where the royal party had been staying. (The Getty Images caption has these details muddled).
In the background, some people have climbed the embankment of the Market Harborough to Rugby railway line for a better view. You can see a signal by the line; this will have been controlled from Lubenham signal box.
You can read more about Thorpe Lubenham Hall and its royal connections in an article from the Market Harborough Historical Society.
