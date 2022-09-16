Friday, September 16, 2022

Woman's loud lovemaking lands her with fine as cries of passion leave neighbours 'on edge'

Once again the Shropshire Star walks away with our Headline of the Day Award.

It turns out that the woman and her edgy neighbours live "on the Shropshire border", as the paper often terms it. Other people say "in Wales".

