Lib Dems win Harborough District Council by-election

Good new from the count this evening. The Liberal Democrats have held their seat in Market Harborough's Logan ward in today's Harborough District Council by-election.
Congratulations to Geraldine Whitmore, the victorious Lib Dem candidate, on a great result.
The result:
Lib Dems 582 (45.7%)
Conservatives 382 (30.0%
Labour 250 (19.6%)
Independent 60 (4.7%)
This is a two-member ward in which the Lib Dems held both seats until one of their councillors had to move away from the area, causing the by-election. Last time the top Lib Dem candidate polled 35 per cent of the vote.
There was little sign of a Conservative campaign today.
