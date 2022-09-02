Rye Arts Festival talk on Malcolm Saville's Sussex

Her talk will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday 13 September at the St Mary's Centre, Rye TN31 7LB.
The billing on the festival website, where you can also buy a ticket, says:
This talk marks the 40th anniversary of the death of writer Malcolm Saville (1901-82). Born in Hastings, he lived in retirement in Winchelsea in the 1970s. He wrote more than 90 books, plus short stories and magazine articles, whilst at the same time working full-time in publishing.
In his heyday he was one of Britain’s most critically acclaimed children’s novelists, rivalling Enid Blyton in popularity. Several of his books were serialised for broadcast on radio, and two were made into films. The illustrated talk considers his life and writing, particularly his use of our local landscape in his books, with their vivid descriptions of locations in Rye and the surrounding area.
Malcolm is considered a master at evoking location. One of his fellow writers said: ‘Malcolm Saville is an author with an intense feeling for the English scene and a determination to share it with his readers.’ His non-fiction for both children and adults is also of enduring interest.
Especially relevant are his very knowledgeable nature books. With his passionate concern for conservation, he would have been thoroughly in tune with environmental campaigners of today. Elaine Luke is a retired teacher who has admired Malcolm Saville’s writing for many years.
