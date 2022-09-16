The new issue to Liberator is ready to be downloaded

The latest issue of Liberator has been posted on the magazine's website. You can download as a pdf free of charge - look for Liberator 414 at the top of the list.
I always turn first to Radical Bulletin, the section that tells you what's really going on in the Liberal Democrats.
This time you can learn, among other things:
- how Richard Foord's path to selection as the candidate for the Tiverton and Honiton by-election was eased
- all about the row over the LGB Alliance being sold a conference stall and then having the booking cancelled because of an "administrative error"
- the dropping of alarming plans to police Lib Dem members' use of social media
You would also find this sad footnote to the Commentary:
You will find references to "conference" in this Liberator, which refer to matters scheduled for Brighton but now expected to resurface at future conferences.
