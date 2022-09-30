The only Leicester councillor elected as a Tory leaves the party and calls on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to resign

The only member of Leicester City Council elected as a Conservative has resigned from the party and called on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to resign.
Daniel Crewe told BBC News:
"When Liz Truss got in, I didn't think she was right for the job but I thought at least I'd give her the benefit of the doubt and see what she was willing to do.
"But when they introduced that budget, it's going to detrimentally affect the poorest people in society whilst looking after the richest.
"It's old school conservativism and I can't be a part of that."
He also told the BBC that Liz Truss should resign and take Kwasi Kwarteng with her.
Crewe became Leicester City Council's only Tory member when he won a by-election in Humberstone and Hamilton ward last summer. He will now sit as an Independent.
A Labour councillor later joined the Conservative Party and, as of tonight, remains a member.
No comments:
Post a Comment