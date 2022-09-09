Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's street theatre festival, to be rescheduled

Market Harborough's street theatre festival Arts Fresco, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed.
A statement on the Arts Fresco website says:
In the light of the news regarding the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, the Arts Fresco street theatre festival, due to take place on Sunday 11 September 2022 in Market Harborough, will now be rescheduled to a later date.
The new date will be announced shortly following consultation with acts, local stakeholders and supporters. The revised date will be published on this website, and shared on our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social channels.
Neil Kitson, Chair of the organising committee, said:
"In respect to Her Majesty and the national period of mourning, we have taken the decision to postpone this year's festival to a more appropriate time. We thank all of the people involved in setting up the festival, as well as those who were planning to attend for their understanding at this difficult time for us all. We hope to announce the new date shortly."
