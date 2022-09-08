"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96
I was over at my mother's house this afternoon, continuing to sort through her belongings, when I read on Twitter that the Queen had died.
There really are no grown ups left to tell us what to do.
