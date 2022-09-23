Market Harborough's Arts Fresco to take place on 9 October

Good news today: Arts Fresco, Market Harborough's free street theatre festival, will take place on Sunday 9 October.
For photographic opportunities and sheer fun, this is my favourite local event and its great that it has been rearranged so quickly.
It would have been a particular shame for the event not to have taken place this year, as 2022 marks its 20th anniversary
Arts Fresco was meant to take place earlier this month but had to be cancelled because of the period of mourning for the Queen. This was the right decision because few would have been in the mood for it that day.
So thank you to the organisers who have made this minor miracle happen.
No comments:
Post a Comment