The Joy of Six 1075

"Last year, a child in North Wales was kidnapped while abductors held his foster mother at knifepoint. Wilfred Wong, an evangelical Christian and long-time activist behind the group Coalition Against Satanist Ritual Abuse, whose goal is “to increase public awareness and action regarding satanist ritual abuse,” was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the abduction." Brandy Zadrozny says Satanic panic is making a comeback, fuelled by QAnon believers and Republican influencers,
Jane Chelliah on talking about female ageing.
"All of the players we spoke to reported that they received no support or aftercare from their clubs, which added to their difficulty transitioning away from the club." Thomas Ryan McGlinchey looks at the impact on youngsters of being released from professional clubs' football academies.
Philip Wilkinson discovers some neglected Georgian shops bordering Cromford market place.
