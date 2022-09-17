Saturday, September 17, 2022

The Joy of Six 1075

Anne Applebaum meets the Belarusians resisting the threat of Russian imperialism by taking up arms in Ukraine.

"Last year, a child in North Wales was kidnapped while abductors held his foster mother at knifepoint. Wilfred Wong, an evangelical Christian and long-time activist behind the group Coalition Against Satanist Ritual Abuse, whose goal is “to increase public awareness and action regarding satanist ritual abuse,” was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his role in the abduction." Brandy Zadrozny says Satanic panic is making a comeback, fuelled by QAnon believers and Republican influencers,

Jane Chelliah on talking about female ageing.

"All of the players we spoke to reported that they received no support or aftercare from their clubs, which added to their difficulty transitioning away from the club." Thomas Ryan McGlinchey looks at the impact on youngsters of being released from professional clubs' football academies.

"Born in Edinburgh in 1934, Donald Seaton Cammell’s early years were shaped by his eccentric father's ... role as the biographer of Aleister Crowley, the diabolist who revelled in his reputation as ‘the most evil man in the universe’. In later years, Cammell Jr would talk about the time he sat upon the knee of 'The Great Beast’." Richard Luck reviews the life and career of the director of Performance.

Philip Wilkinson discovers some neglected Georgian shops bordering Cromford market place.

