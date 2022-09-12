The world of chess has been rocked to its foundations

Absolute scenes in world chess. First, the Georgian former women's world champion Nona Gaprindashvili has won a settlement in her suit against the producers of the television drama The Queen's Gambit. There she was described, quite wrongly, as "a female world champion, who has never faced men".
Meanwhile in men's chess, the world champion Magnus Carlsen has withdrawn from a top tournament after losing to the young American Hans Niemann, Announcing his move on Twitter, he added a video from Jose Mourinho in which The Special One said "If I speak I am in big trouble," when referring to a referee during a post-match press conference.
This was widely taken to be an accusation of cheating against Niemann, but no evidence for this has come forward. Niemann has admitted to a couple of youthful offences in the Wild West that is online chess, but it's hard to see how anyone could cheat in a major over-the-board tournament, given the precautions that are now taken.
The former world champion Gary Kasparov, sounding magisterial, got it right:
Carlsen has said no more and unless he does this blog will support Hans Niemann.
Carlsen's withdrawal was a blow to chess fans, his colleagues at the tournament, the organizers, and, as the rumors and negative publicity swirl in a vacuum, to the game. The world title has its responsibilities, and a public statement is the least of them here.— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 8, 2022
