Lord Bonkers' Diary: Leicestershire and Carlisle United’s Chris Balderdash

Incidentally, I have to thank the predictive text on my phone for turning the late Chris Balderstone into Chris Balderdash. It's still in a creative vein: the other day, while I was tweeting about the legendary Shropshire figure Wild Edric, it came up with Wild Edrich, the black sheep of the cricketing family.
Sunday
Perhaps it is all the carbon dioxide in the air, but the seasons are all over the place. It used to be possible for a chap to make a good living playing country cricket in the summer and League football in the winter, but I don’t suppose anyone has tried that since Leicestershire and Carlisle United’s Chris Balderdash.
Now winter draws on, as the First Lady Bonkers used to say, and I turn my thoughts to heating my stables. I assure readers that, unlike Mr Nadhim Zahawi, I shall not be stinging the taxpayer for the cost.
One year, as I recall, word got around that the stables were nice and warm, with the result that two Well-Behaved Orphans spent several weeks living there in a pantomime horse costume. I couldn’t find it in my heart to be hard on them: by the time they were discovered they had won me a novice chase at Haydock Park.
2 comments:
During his time playing in Scotland Mr Balderdash sat across from us on a train out of Glasgow. Being polite we did not intrude upon his privacy but a couple of young lads recognised him, and sat with him to chat. The conversation included the question "That Mike Holding. Is he really fast?"
The answer was "yes".
Was that the old Glasgow to Nottingham service? It would have suited his needs, especially when he was finishing his career at Queen of the South?
