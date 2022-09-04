The Beths: Expert in a Dying Field

The Beths are a band from New Zealand and this is the tile track from their third studio album, which dropped (hem hem) last year.
Stereogum describes it as
chilled-out and wistful, as Elizabeth Stokes murmurs on how to pick up the pieces when someone who was a part of your life is gone forever.
And the website quotes a "statement" from Stokes:
"I really do believe that love is learned over time. In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favourite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear.
The video shows The Beths playing live at Prospect Park, Brooklyn, in July. I don't know if it's a compliment to say a live performance sounds exactly like the version on the album, but this one does and I like it.
The phrase 'Expert in a Dying Field' had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune."
