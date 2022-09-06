The lost signal boxes of March

March in Cambridgeshire was a railway town and home to Whitemoor, the largest railway marshalling yard in the country.
After Whitemoor closed in 1990 a prison was built on part of the site, which is as good a metaphor for the effect of the Conservative governments of that era as you wull find. More recently, the railway has re-established a presence there.
The town's station once had seven working platforms, but can now manage with two
The line to Spalding, which I travelled on as a student, closed in 1982 and will not reopen. There is more hope that the line to Wisbech will be restored, but the government has lost its enthusiasm for such schemes and I am not optimistic.
This video shows us all March's signal boxes, of which only two remain in operation. Some of the photography is beautifully atmospheric.
