Labour will target NO Liberal Democrat seats as the next election

OK, let's get this bit over with...The Daily Mail has a story today under, at least on its website, the headline:
But when you read the story those two seats turn out to be Sheffield Hallam and somewhere unspecified in Scotland.
Sheffield Hallam, of course, is a Labour seat. And there is no Liberal Democrat seat in Scotland where Labour are within a mile of being anywhere near having a chance of running us close.
It may be that Labour is worried about the Lib Dems eyeing Edinburgh South, which used to be a target for us, but it's hard to think they have much to worry about there at the moment.
Anyway, it follow from this that the Mail should have headlined its story:
Labour will target NO Liberal Democrat seats to win the next election in anti-Tory manoeuvre
Aah,the good old Daily Mail!!?The paper registered in Bermuda ,Owner Rothermere living in Monaco NEITHER pay UK taxes.No doubt hide money in safe havens.They can say whatever they want ,inaccurate disingenuous and downright comments and lies and get away with it.
I think what you're trying to say is: "Oh my God, the Daily Mail!"
