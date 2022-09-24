Saturday, September 24, 2022

Lord Bonkers' Diary: Nick Harvey and his invisible giant rabbit

Once more, his lordship demonstrates the close relations between Liberalism and the arts.

Saturday

Conservatives believe culture is something they find in the refrigerator if their cleaning lady is off with her legs, but to Liberals the arts are what make life worth living. One thinks of Visconti’s masterly ‘Beith in Venice,’ of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Anyone Can Birtwhistle’ and of Nick Harvey and his invisible giant rabbit. 

Today the culture portfolio is in the safe hands of Jamie Stone, who has a particular interest in contemporary Chinese art. I recently accompanied him to an exhibition of the same, and he went “Ai Weiwei” all the way home.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

