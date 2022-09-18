Polly Bolton: Brief Encounters

Released in 1987, Ashley Hutchings' By Gloucester Docks I Sat Down and Wept is the story of a doomed love affair, which I suppose makes it a folk-rock concept album.
As well as a great title, it boasts the cream of this genre of music as collaborators. As Folking.com says:
As one would expect, Hutchings has a Who’s Who of great musicians on this album including Albion Band veterans Phil Beer, Graeme Taylor, Dave Whetstone, and John Shepherd, Steve Ashley who was in the Albion Country Band, and the much-celebrated drummers Dave Mattacks who was with Fairport Convention.
Best of all, the voice of the woman is provided by my favourite unjustly neglected female folk singer Polly Bolton. (John Shepherd was a member of the Polly Bolton Band when I saw them in the late 1990s.)
