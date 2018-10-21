Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, October 21, 2018
A souvenir of Rye from 1967
They say that if you can remember the Sixties you weren't there. But I do remember them and I was there.
I even remember the Summer of Love, though it may help that I was that I was only seven years old at the time. I wore shorts, sandals and those T-shirts with horizontal stripes and three buttons at the neck that were suddenly fashionable again a few years ago.
In 1967 we had a family caravan holiday on Winchelsea Beach.
The songs that bring it back to me even after all these years are Up, Up and Away by the Johnny Mann Singers and All You Need is Love by The Beatles.
I own a souvenir from that holiday in the shape of a guide to Rye we bought then. It cost1/6.
The advertisements in it now have period interest, if not period charm, and I shall post some of them here.
This is the first.
I seem to recall that we took a trip via Robertsbridge and Tenterden, courtesy of the East Kent Road Car Company Ltd.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:09 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment