The Nottingham Canal joins the Trent at Meadow Lane Lock

You can get on to the towpath by Nottingham Station, and from there it is a mile to where the Nottingham Canal meets the Trent at West Bridgford.
The final lock down into the river is Meadow Lane Lock, which is close to Notts County's ground and opposite Nottingham Forests' City Ground on the other bank.
If you like photographs of canals joining the Trent, see the:
- Trent and Mersey Canal at Derwent Mouth near Shardlow
- Erewash Canal at Trent Lock, Long Eaton
- Grantham Canal across the Trent at West Bridgford
