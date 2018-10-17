There's life in Adur Lib Dems yet

A report in the Worthing Herald tells us about a debate in Lancing. What should be done about the town's former police station?
The paper says
Members of Lancing and Sompting Liberal Democrats released a statement last month calling on the council to provide social housing on the site.
Doris Martin, chairman of the Lancing and Sompting Lib Dems, said: "We urge Adur District Council to pursue this objective vigorously.
"We believe it would be a major lost opportunity if the site is sold off into the private sector for flats.
"It seems to us that few suitable sites become available for a significant addition to the social housing stock and this opportunity needs to be grasped."And if you were given a home on the site you could call in Dunploddin'.
1 comment:
Is there any way of expanding the Adur organisation? Parachute someone into it .A trial for Vince's associate members to build it up? It could be a test base for it.
