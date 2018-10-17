Wednesday, October 17, 2018

There's life in Adur Lib Dems yet

Having made Sunday's Lib Dem Voice Golden Dozen with a post asking "Whatever happened to Adur Liberals?", I am pleased to report that there is still life in the party in that part of West Sussex.

A report in the Worthing Herald tells us about a debate in Lancing. What should be done about the town's former police station?

The paper says
Members of Lancing and Sompting Liberal Democrats released a statement last month calling on the council to provide social housing on the site. 
Doris Martin, chairman of the Lancing and Sompting Lib Dems, said: "We urge Adur District Council to pursue this objective vigorously. 
"We believe it would be a major lost opportunity if the site is sold off into the private sector for flats. 
"It seems to us that few suitable sites become available for a significant addition to the social housing stock and this opportunity needs to be grasped."
And if you were given a home on the site you could call in Dunploddin'.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

nigel hunter said...

Is there any way of expanding the Adur organisation? Parachute someone into it .A trial for Vince's associate members to build it up? It could be a test base for it.

17 October, 2018 22:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)