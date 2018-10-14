Sunday, October 14, 2018

Haysi Fantayzee: John Wayne is Big Leggy



A harmless novelty song about cowboys? It was, after all, played on Saturday morning children's television.

Not quite.

Wikipedia quotes Jeremy Healy, the male singer, who wrote it:
It was an allegory for treatment of which the white settlers used, but on the Native American Indians. However, I wrote it like John Wayne having anal sex with a squaw. I thought this was hilarious!
It also quotes the lyrics.

Healy went on to be a sought-after producer and musical director, while Kate Garner has met equal success as a photographer and multi-media artist.

Their keyboard player, Paul Caplin, became a successful entrepreneur.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)