Haysi Fantayzee: John Wayne is Big Leggy

A harmless novelty song about cowboys? It was, after all, played on Saturday morning children's television.
Not quite.
Wikipedia quotes Jeremy Healy, the male singer, who wrote it:
It was an allegory for treatment of which the white settlers used, but on the Native American Indians. However, I wrote it like John Wayne having anal sex with a squaw. I thought this was hilarious!It also quotes the lyrics.
Healy went on to be a sought-after producer and musical director, while Kate Garner has met equal success as a photographer and multi-media artist.
Their keyboard player, Paul Caplin, became a successful entrepreneur.
